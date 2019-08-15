|
Brennan David Keith Peacefully on 29th July 2019, at
The New Thursby Nursing Home.
Keith, aged 83 years, of Ansdell.
Brother to John.
Keith was known for his kindness and helpfulness and will be missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral to take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Thursday 22nd August 2019
at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to c/o
The Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.,
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW. Telephone 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 15, 2019