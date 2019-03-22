|
Helm Cyril
Beloved Husband of the late Jean, Much loved Dad to Grahame and a very special Grandad and Great Grandad.
Passed away on the 10th March 2019 aged 95 years.
Cyril will be very sadly missed by all of his Family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Heart of England Crematorium Nuneaton, on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired for R.N.L.I. may be sent to W Smith & Sons Funeral Directors, Avenue Road, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV11 4JT. Telephone 02476 382124
Or online at www.wsmithandsons.com
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 22, 2019
