|
|
|
Scott Cora May
(née Osgood) Cora, aged 90 years,
passed away on the
1st August 2019.
Much loved mother of
Andrew, Terence and Samantha.
Beloved Gran of
Mahmoud, Maryam,
Hafsah and Auntie of Tony.
Many thanks to all staff on Ward 11, Victoria Hospital,
for their care, compassion
and support.
Funeral Service to be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium,
11.30am, Wednesday 14th August.
Flowers welcome,
if preferred, donations to RNLI
or Trinity Hospice please.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals Limited
01253 732217.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 8, 2019