|
|
|
RILEY Colin On October 17th, 2019
peacefully in Victoria Hospital,
aged 81 years and
of Lytham St Annes.
Beloved husband of Mavis,
much loved father to
Judith and Alison,
dear grandfather to Richard,
great-grandfather to Erik and
a dear father in law.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday November 4th
at 11.30a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for
The Royal British Legion c/o
and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
1a St Davids Road North,
Lytham St Annes. FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 24, 2019