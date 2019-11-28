|
|
|
White Christopher On November 19th, 2019,
passed away at his home in
St Annes aged 72 years.
The dearly loved father of Cheryl.
'Will be sadly missed'
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday December 3rd
at 9.30 a.m.
Family flowers only, donations
may be sent for Turbarywoods
(Owl Sanctuary) c/o
and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 01253 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 28, 2019