Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
13:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Christopher Cake Notice
Cake Christopher Albert Chris, aged 74 years.
Died peacefully at home
on 26th May, 2019.

The dearly loved husband
of Margaret.
Dear brother to Susan and Linda and brother-in-law to Jim and the late Bob, uncle to Katy,
Keith and Kevin.

Sadly missed

Service at Lytham Park Crematorium at 1.30pm on
Friday 14th June, 2019.
Family flowers only requested.
Donations if desired can be made in favour of Cancer Research U.K.

c/o Roland L Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St Annes FY8 1ND tel 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 30, 2019
