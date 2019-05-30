|
|
|
Cake Christopher Albert Chris, aged 74 years.
Died peacefully at home
on 26th May, 2019.
The dearly loved husband
of Margaret.
Dear brother to Susan and Linda and brother-in-law to Jim and the late Bob, uncle to Katy,
Keith and Kevin.
Sadly missed
Service at Lytham Park Crematorium at 1.30pm on
Friday 14th June, 2019.
Family flowers only requested.
Donations if desired can be made in favour of Cancer Research U.K.
c/o Roland L Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St Annes FY8 1ND tel 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 30, 2019
Read More