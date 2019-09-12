|
Myerscough Christine Mary On August 31st, 2019 suddenly in Victoria Hospital, aged 83 years and of Lytham.
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie, most loving and devoted mum to Walter and the late David, irreplaceable sister to Connie (Dodie), and a very much loved Auntie to Gordon, Gillian, Angela, Neil and their families.
'Forever will be missed'
Service at
St Johns Church, Lytham on Monday 23rd September at
10.30 a.m. prior to cremation at Park Crematorium, Lytham
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, maybe sent for the R.N.L.I.
(Lytham St Annes) c/o and
all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 12, 2019