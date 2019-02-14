|
|
|
MELLOR Christine
'Chris' Passed away peacefully at
Alistre Lodge Nursing Home on 3rd February, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mother, sister, grandmother and auntie.
Chris will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and those who she influenced in her church and teaching life.
Funeral service to take place at Lytham Methodist Church,
Park St on 25th February 2019
at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired,
to Action for Children or RSPB.
c/o and all enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors,
Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes
FY8 1AH
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More