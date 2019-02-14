Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30
Lytham Methodist Church
Park St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Mellor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Mellor

Notice Condolences

Christine Mellor Notice
MELLOR Christine
'Chris' Passed away peacefully at
Alistre Lodge Nursing Home on 3rd February, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mother, sister, grandmother and auntie.
Chris will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and those who she influenced in her church and teaching life.
Funeral service to take place at Lytham Methodist Church,
Park St on 25th February 2019
at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired,
to Action for Children or RSPB.

c/o and all enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors,
Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes
FY8 1AH
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.