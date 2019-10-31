|
|
|
DICKSON Caroline
'Carol' Sadly passed away peacefully
at Newfield Lodge Care Home
on 19 October, aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late
Gordon Dickson, dearly loved
mum of Carolyn, Kevin, Lesley
and Ian and dear mother-in-law
to Ian, Lisa and Neil. A loving and proud nanna to Kylie, Aaron, Ashley, Dominic, Elliott and Abigail.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Woodlands Road, Ansdell
at 11.45am on
Tuesday 12 November 2019 followed by cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations welcomed for
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries and donations to
Mark R H Rae, Funeral Director,
11 Wood Street,
St Annes on Sea, FY8 1QS
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 31, 2019