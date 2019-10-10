Home

Woodlands Funerals Limited (Ansdell, Lytham St Annes)
90 Woodlands Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1DA
01253 732217
Carole Lees

Carole Lees Notice
Lees Carole Christine Passed away peacefully with her loving Husband Roger by her side at Victoria Hospital, Blackpool, on 1st October 2019, aged 74 years.
A loving Mother and a
devoted Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by many.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 18th October 2019 at Lytham Park Crematorium at 11:30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations, if so desired, for
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals Limited
01253 732217
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 10, 2019
