WOODS Brian On 25th May 2019,
Brian passed away at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
formerly of
The Leylands, Lytham.
Husband of Tricia, father of Susan and dearly loved grandfather of
Christopher and Oliver.
Funeral Service at
The White Church, Fairhaven on
Monday 10th June at 1.30pm followed by cremation at
Lytham Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham
Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 6, 2019
