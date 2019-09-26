|
Ingham Brian Peacefully at home on
Wednesday 18th September 2019, Brian, aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Margaret (2017).
Much loved dad to Karen, Wendy, Stephen, Tracey, Mandy and Sarah. A dear father-in-law,
grandad, pops and brother.
"He will be dearly missed by all but finally reunited with Margaret."
Service at
Lytham Park Crematorium at
12 noon on Friday 4th October 2019. Family flowers only requested, donations if desired,
can be made in favour of the
North West Air Ambulance
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 26, 2019