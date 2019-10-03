|
|
|
DEAN Brian John Christopher On September 29th, 2019
suddenly, at his home,
aged 67 years and
of Lytham St Annes.
Dear brother of Alan
and the late Carol,
brother in law to Linda and Chris,
uncle to Charlotte, Nicholas, Steph,
Louise, Lyndsay and families.
'Will be sadly missed'
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Monday October 14th
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations, in lieu,
if so desired, may be sent
for Brian House c/o
and all further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 3, 2019