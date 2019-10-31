|
|
|
Davey Brenda Rosemary Walter With great sadness we announce the death of Brenda,
who passed away peacefully at her home on 15th October,
aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife of the
late Harold Davey.
Dearly loved Mother
to Jonathan and Jane,
Grandmother to Daniel, Rachelle, Matthew, Thomas and Jonathan, and great grandmother to Jake, Thomas, Isobel and Joni,
dearest friend of George.
Funeral service at
Saint Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham on Tuesday 5th November at 11.00, followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12noon.
No flowers by request please but donations may be sent for
Saint Cuthbert's Church, Lytham c/o the funeral director
All enquiries to
Rawcliffe & Rae Funerals
53a Warton Street, Lytham
Tel 01253 735269
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 31, 2019