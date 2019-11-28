Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
13:45
Church Road Methodist Church
St. Annes
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
14:30
Lytham Crematorium
Betty Sharples Notice
SHARPLES Betty Peacefully on
24th November 2019,
Betty, aged 92 years, of St. Annes.

Beloved wife of the late Bob,
much loved mum of David,
loving grandma of
Loretta and Yvonne
and dear great grandma of
Emma, Isabella, Oliver and Isla.
Funeral Service at
Church Road Methodist Church,
St. Annes on Thursday
5th December at 1.45pm
followed by cremation at
Lytham Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be sent to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5BL
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 28, 2019
