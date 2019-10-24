|
|
|
Newton Bessie (née Gerrard)
Known as Betty Betty aged 90 years,
died peacefully on the
16th October 2019 in the most wonderful care of all the staff at the Westholme Care Home in Victoria Road, St. Annes.
Dearly loved wife of the
late John (Jack) 2013.
A loving mother to Marsha.
A devoted Nana
and Great Nana.
Service at Lytham Park Crematorium at 12 noon on
Friday 25th October 2019.
Flowers welcome,
donations if desired
can be made in favour of the
R.N.L.I
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, East Bank Road,
St. Annes, FY8 1ND,
Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 24, 2019