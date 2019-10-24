Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Newton

Notice Condolences

Bessie Newton Notice
Newton Bessie (née Gerrard)
Known as Betty Betty aged 90 years,
died peacefully on the
16th October 2019 in the most wonderful care of all the staff at the Westholme Care Home in Victoria Road, St. Annes.
Dearly loved wife of the
late John (Jack) 2013.
A loving mother to Marsha.
A devoted Nana
and Great Nana.
Service at Lytham Park Crematorium at 12 noon on
Friday 25th October 2019.
Flowers welcome,
donations if desired
can be made in favour of the
R.N.L.I
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, East Bank Road,
St. Annes, FY8 1ND,
Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.