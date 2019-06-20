|
|
|
NORMINGTON Beryl Passed away peacefully
in her sleep at Home in Kirkham,
and formerly of Lytham,
aged 83 years.
Loving mother of Ian
and the late Tony,
and a much-loved grandma.
Funeral service and Cremation
at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Monday June 24th
at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation.
All donations & enquiries please
c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 20, 2019
