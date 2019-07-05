|
LOXHAM formerly SLATER
née COULTER On 2nd July, 2019 peacefully, in the loving care of Freckleton Lodge Care home.
BERTHA aged 94 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Frank and Leslie (both deceased) and a loving aunt, great aunt and very dear friend of Peter and Buddy.
Funeral Service at the Parish Church of Holy Trinity, Freckleton on Thursday 11th July at 2.00 p.m. before committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Family flowers only but donations if so desired to Holy Trinity Church c/o the Funeral Director:
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 5, 2019