SALTER Barbara
(née Turton) Former resident of Hedges House Care Home, Lytham.
Passed away peacefully at Alistre Lodge Nursing and Care Home,
St Annes on 1st November 2019 aged 87. Loved and loving mother of Jane and Gary.
We'd like to give special thanks to all at Hedges House involved in her care over the last few years and thank Alistre Lodge for their support during her final days.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium, on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if so desired to Mind Mental Health Charity.
All donations and enquiries to David Pope Lytham Funeral Service Ltd, 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 7, 2019