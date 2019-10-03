Home

HOLLINGSWORTH Barbara would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for cards, kind expressions of sympathy and condolences received during
the sad loss of Denis.
Thank you to everyone who attended Denis's funeral at Freckleton Methodist Church
on 18th September 2019.
Special thanks to
Reverend Stephen Heath for his lovely and comforting funeral service and to Steven Baxendale, Funeral Director, for support and guidance and caring, efficient
and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 3, 2019
