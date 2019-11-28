|
|
|
Bulmer Arthur Temple Arthur, aged 91 years,
died peacefully at home in
St. Annes on 23rd November 2019 after a short illness.
His family were at his side.
The dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Jeffrey, Sue and Richard, father-in-law
to Lorraine and Susan
and a devoted grandad.
Service at Lytham Park Cemetery Chapel at 12.30pm on
Tuesday 3rd December 2019, followed by interment
in the family grave.
Family flowers only requested, donations if desired can be
made in favour of
"Help the Aged"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead And Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, East Bank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 28, 2019