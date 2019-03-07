|
|
|
TURNER Anthony "Tony" Formerly of C.E. Atkinson
Cook Shop, Lytham.
Passed away on Monday 25th February 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved brother of Terry and dear brother in law of Sandy.
He will be dearly missed by all family members, including
those in the South.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Stephen On The Cliffs Church, Holmfield Road, on Thursday 14th March at 11am, followed by burial at Carleton Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent.
Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
All floral tributes, donations and enquiries to D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Telephone 355663.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More