Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Turner

Notice Condolences

Anthony Turner Notice
TURNER Anthony "Tony" Formerly of C.E. Atkinson
Cook Shop, Lytham.
Passed away on Monday 25th February 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved brother of Terry and dear brother in law of Sandy.
He will be dearly missed by all family members, including
those in the South.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Stephen On The Cliffs Church, Holmfield Road, on Thursday 14th March at 11am, followed by burial at Carleton Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent.
Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
All floral tributes, donations and enquiries to D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Telephone 355663.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.