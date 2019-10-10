Home

Ann Colman

Ann Colman Notice
COLMAN Ann Peacefully, at Trinity Hospice,
on 28th September 2019,
Ann, aged 70 years.
A loving mum, nana and auntie.
Ann will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October 2019,
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired,
may be sent to Trinity Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd, 42 Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW
Telephone 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 10, 2019
