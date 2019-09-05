|
|
|
Chadwick Ann On August 24th, 2019,
peacefully in Trinity Hospice,
aged 53 years and
of Lytham St Annes.
The dearly loved mother of Billy, dear daughter of Michael
and Kathleen (dec'd) and
sister of Mark.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday 13th September
at 9.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, maybe sent for Trinity Hospice c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 5, 2019