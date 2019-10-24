Home

STANIFORD Andrew
(Stani) A big character and much loved dad, papa bear, brother, uncle and friend left this mortal coil on 1st October 2019 after a 57 year adventure;
his partying will continue.
We will be saying farewell in Stani style, Lytham Crematorium on Friday 25th October at 13.30, followed by his burial at 14.00.
As Stani requested a party will follow at St Anne's
Ex-Servicemen's Club.
All are welcome, bright clothes as also requested by Stani
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 24, 2019
