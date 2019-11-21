|
|
|
CROWTHER (nee Dunkerley)
Amy Aged 98.
Wife of the late John Crowther.
Passed away peacefully on November 12th 2019.
Amy leaves 3 children,
John (Australia), Susan McBreen (California), Simon and his wife Jane (Cornwall), 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A life well lived.
Amy leaves behind many wonderful memories which we will hold close to our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cancer Research would be acknowledged with thanks.
Funeral services are set for December 10th at 11.30am,
Glyn Valley Crematorium, Turfdown Road, Fletchers Bridge, Bodmin PL30 4AP (may on crematorium website).
Reception at Simon and Jane's, 70A Polly's Leap, Esplanade,
Fowey PL23 1JA.
PLEASE PARK ON
ST. FIMBARRUS ROAD, PL23 1JJ.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 21, 2019