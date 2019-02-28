|
WILLIAMS Allan Peacefully on 13th February 2019 in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Allan
aged 90 years
of Lytham.
Beloved husband of the late Kate, much loved dad
of Duncan and Nigel,
dearly loved father in law of Shirley and Tracey and devoted grandpa of Daniel and Gemma.
Formerly of W&H Williams Ltd Garages, Allan will be greatly missed by all his family and
many friends.
Funeral Service at St. John the Divine Parish Church, Lytham on Monday 11th March at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to RNLI Lytham St Annes branch.
C/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 28, 2019
