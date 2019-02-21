|
RUSSELL Née Ashton
Alicia Suddenly on 10th February 2019,
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Alicia of Lytham.
Beloved wife of Jeff, much loved mum of Sarah and Charlotte, dearly loved grandma of Harry and dear daughter of the late
Eddie & Shelia Ashton.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at St Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham on
Friday 1st March, at 11.00 am,
prior to private family burial.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, may be sent to The Stroke Association,
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd,
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 21, 2019
