|
|
|
Vickery Alan Passed away peacefully on
February 7th 2019 surrounded
by family, aged 86 years.
Deeply loved and adored by all
his family, friends and neighbours, treasured husband of the late Barbara, devoted father,
granddad and great granddad.
Alan will be sadly missed and remain forever in our thoughts.
The funeral service will be held
on Friday 22nd February at
St Pauls Church at 11:30
followed by a committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Lytham St Annes, Tel: 01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More