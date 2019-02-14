Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare St Annes
32 St. Andrews Road South
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30
St Pauls Church
Alan Vickery Notice
Vickery Alan Passed away peacefully on
February 7th 2019 surrounded
by family, aged 86 years.
Deeply loved and adored by all
his family, friends and neighbours, treasured husband of the late Barbara, devoted father,
granddad and great granddad.
Alan will be sadly missed and remain forever in our thoughts.
The funeral service will be held
on Friday 22nd February at
St Pauls Church at 11:30
followed by a committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Lytham St Annes, Tel: 01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 14, 2019
