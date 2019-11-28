Home

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy Notice
MURPHY On 17th November, 2019
suddenly and of Warton
ALAN
aged 52 years.

The beloved son of Jane and Roy, loving partner of Kyla and a beloved brother and uncle.

Funeral Service at
Holy Trinity Church, Freckleton on Monday 2nd December at 1.00p.m. before interment at
St. Paul's Church, Warton.
Family flowers only but donations,
if so desired, to North West
Air Ambulance Charity
c/o the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton,
Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 28, 2019
