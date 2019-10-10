|
|
|
MARTIN Alan Norman It is with much sadness we announce that Alan passed away suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Sheelagh, loving father of Carol, Blair and Stuart, a treasured grandad
and great grandad.
He was loved by all who knew him.
Alan served in the Royal Navy during the second world war.
His family would like any service personnel, past or present, particularly Royal Navy,
to attend if possible.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October 2019
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 10, 2019