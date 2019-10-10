Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Martin

Notice Condolences

Alan Martin Notice
MARTIN Alan Norman It is with much sadness we announce that Alan passed away suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Sheelagh, loving father of Carol, Blair and Stuart, a treasured grandad
and great grandad.
He was loved by all who knew him.
Alan served in the Royal Navy during the second world war.
His family would like any service personnel, past or present, particularly Royal Navy,
to attend if possible.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October 2019
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.