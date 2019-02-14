Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00
St Peter's R C Church
Lytham
Alan Ashton Notice
ASHTON Alan MBE Aged 91.
Beloved husband of late wife Edna and much loved Father, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother and Uncle, passed away peacefully on
February 5th 2019.
Alan will be very sadly missed
by all that knew and loved him.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Peter's R C Church Lytham on Friday February 15th 2019 at 10 am. Family flowers only please.
Donations to 'Lytham Charities'.
All enquiries and donations to
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service 42 Clifton Street Lytham FY8 5EW 01253 733909.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 14, 2019
