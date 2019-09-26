|
MACKIE Ada In loving memory of a dear mother, who died peacefully in her sleep at Villa Rose, St. Annes on
18th September 2019,
aged 91 years.
Formerly of Darwen.
It broke our hearts to let her go,
We loved her more
than she'll ever know.
Always in our hearts and prayers, wife of the late Andrew,
mother to Andrea, Alastair
and the late Annette, Steve and Dot, dearest gran and great gran to Eleanor, Arran, Fiona,
Helen and Sophie.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 4th October 2019
at 11.00am.
No flowers by request,
donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Williams Syndrome Foundation"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 26, 2019