TAYLOR William Cecil (known as Bill) Passed away 3rd December 2019
aged 87 years.
He will be dearly missed by
his family and all who knew him.
Funeral service takes place at 2:30pm on Thursday 19th December 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Keech Hospice Care (Adult Services)
may be made on the day via a
donation box or on line by visiting www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ Tel:01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Dec. 11, 2019