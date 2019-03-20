|
PLUMRIDGE William Alexander
'Bill' Passed away on 7th March 2019
aged 84 years.
Ex Deputy Headmaster at Priory School, Headmaster at Linmear Middle School and long-time member of Dunstable Downs Golf Club.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 1st April at Bramcote Crematorium- Serenity Chapel, Nottingham at 11.00am.
Friends would be welcomed by daughters Sally, Helen and Claire at both the funeral service and for refreshments afterwards at
Chilwell Manor Golf Club.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired to Marie Curie
may be sent care of
Julie Wesson Independent
Funeral Directors, Harold House,
11 Vernon Avenue, Beeston,
Nottingham, NG9 2NS
0115 922 6577
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
