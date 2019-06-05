|
|
|
Fifth Anniversary
McGowan
In loving memory of
William (Billie) McGowan Late of Luton and formerly of
Bohola, Co. Mayo,
who died on the 9th June 2014.
We hold you close within our hearts,
and there you shall remain,
To walk with us throughout our lives,
Until we meet again.
So Rest in Peace dear Billie and thanks
for all you've done,
We pray that God has given you
The crown you have truly won.
Always remembered by
his loving wife Ann,
daughter Carmel and son Brendan.
We miss you so much
xxx
Anniversary Mass will be held on
Sunday 9th June 2019 at 9.30am
at Our Lady Help of Christians,
Castle Street, Luton.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Luton News on June 5, 2019
Read More