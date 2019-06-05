Fifth Anniversary

McGowan





In loving memory of

William (Billie) McGowan Late of Luton and formerly of

Bohola, Co. Mayo,

who died on the 9th June 2014.

We hold you close within our hearts,

and there you shall remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.

So Rest in Peace dear Billie and thanks

for all you've done,

We pray that God has given you

The crown you have truly won.



Always remembered by

his loving wife Ann,

daughter Carmel and son Brendan.

We miss you so much

xxx



Anniversary Mass will be held on

Sunday 9th June 2019 at 9.30am

at Our Lady Help of Christians,

Castle Street, Luton.

Rest in Peace.