Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
William Green Notice
GREEN William Cecil Formerly of Luton,
passed away peacefully on
8th August, aged 97 years.
Former proprietor of
Greens News LTD.
Member of South Beds Golf Club,
prominent Mason and Rotarian. William was a much loved husband, father, grandfather
& great grandfather.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th August at 10.45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, The Old Church, Flitwick Road, Ampthill,
MK45 2NT. Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Luton News on Aug. 21, 2019
