CURRY William Passed away peacefully on
8th February 2019, aged 94 years.
Funeral service takes place at 13:00
on Friday 8th March 2019
at Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church, Luton followed by the interment at
The Vale Cemetery.
William will be received into church on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 18:00. Family flowers only.
Donations for Dementia UK
or Cancer Research UK
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
williamcurry1.
Enquiries to Neville Funeral Service,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
