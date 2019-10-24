KENNEDY Walter

1st Anniversary





In loving memory of a wonderful husband, dad and grandad.



The moment that you left us our hearts were torn in two, one side filled with heartache, the other died with you.

You were someone so very special, who left your mark on many, life just hasn't been the same since we said goodbye to you, and the sadness and pain is still beyond belief.



Remembering you is easy,

we do it every day, but missing you is heartache that never goes away.

We find comfort in the memories, thinking of your special and funny ways and your heart of gold, wishing you were still here, but although you have left this world you will always be deep within our hearts. You filled the world with special joy and happiness untold.



This heartfelt message is for you because we thought the world of you, we hold you tightly within our hearts where you will always remain,

until the day we will meet again.



Always remembered by your loving wife Josephine, children Gillian, Siobhan and Keiran,

and your grandchildren Amelie, Connor and Dillon.



Rest in Peace our Irish hero.

xxx Published in Luton News on Oct. 24, 2019