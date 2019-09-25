|
GONSALVES Victor Augustus
'Dickie' of Luton, formerly of St Vincent,
passed away after a short illness
aged 78 years.
Loving partner to Terry, dad to all his children, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service takes place
at 10:30 am on Thursday
10th October 2019 at St Andrew's Church, Blenheim Crescent, Luton, followed by interment at the Vale Cemetery. Flowers welcome.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Sept. 25, 2019