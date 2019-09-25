Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30
St Andrew's Church
Blenheim Crescent
Luton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Gonsalves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Gonsalves

Notice Condolences

Victor Gonsalves Notice
GONSALVES Victor Augustus
'Dickie' of Luton, formerly of St Vincent,
passed away after a short illness
aged 78 years.
Loving partner to Terry, dad to all his children, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service takes place
at 10:30 am on Thursday
10th October 2019 at St Andrew's Church, Blenheim Crescent, Luton, followed by interment at the Vale Cemetery. Flowers welcome.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005
L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now