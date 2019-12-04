|
JOHN Tony Passed away peacefully on 25th November 2019
aged 81 years.
A funeral service will take place at West Street Cemetery Chapel, Dunstable on Wednesday 18th December at 1:45p.m. All are welcome to attend. Flowers are welcome. Donations in memory of Tony may be made, if desired, to Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund
[all proceeds to go to Ward 15]
c/o White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Dec. 4, 2019