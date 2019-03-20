Home

WELLS Thomas Edgar 'Tom' Sadly passed away on
1st March 2019 aged 82 years.
He will be missed by his loving
family and all that knew him.
Funeral service to take place at
The Vale Crematorium, Luton
on Wednesday 27th March 2019
at 12.00noon.
The family have asked that
everyone wears a shade of
green in memory of Tom.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired in memory
of Tom are to Ward 17 at
The Luton & Dunstable Hospital
and can be sent c/o
Butterfly Funerals Ltd.
39 Elm Avenue, Caddington,
Luton, Beds. LU1 4HS.
Tele: 01582 968130
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
