John Saunders & Son (inc. E Franklin & Co) (High Town, Luton)
48 Duke Street
Luton, Bedfordshire LU2 0HH
01582 731696
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:45
Our Lady Help of Christians RC Church
Thomas Carrigan Notice
CARRIGAN Thomas Anthony (Tony) Passed away on 27th June, aged 72 years.
Tony is survived by his wife Sheila,
his children Andrew, Sarah and Noel, his nine grandchildren and his
great granddaughter.
His funeral service to be held at
Our Lady Help of Christians RC Church on Wednesday 24th July at 12.45pm, followed by interment in the
Vale Cemetery, Luton.
Floral tributes and enquiries c/o
John Saunders & Son, 48 Duke Street, Luton, LU2 0HH. Tel: 01582 731696.
Published in Luton News on July 10, 2019
