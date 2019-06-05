|
|
|
BURGESS
Thelma Daphne
Of Toddington passed away on the
22nd May 2019 aged 85 years.
Loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service takes place at 11:00 am on Monday 17th June 2019 at
St George's Church, Toddington followed by the interment at Toddington Cemetery. Family flowers only and bright coloured attire to be worn by family request. Donations for British Heart Foundation (London) may be made on line by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/thelmaburgess. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on June 5, 2019
