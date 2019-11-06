Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Keech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Keech

Notice Condolences

Teresa Keech Notice
Teresa Keech Our beautiful Mum and Nan
who passed away at
Luton & Dunstable Hospital on
Monday 21st October 2019,
surrounded by her loving family.
She will be greatly
missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday 12th November at the
Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, Luton, followed by a cremation at
Luton Crematorium small chapel.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Crohns and Colitis UK
which can be made via
www.memorygiving.com/teresakeech
Any enquiries to Neville Funerals
01582 490005


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -