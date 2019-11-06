|
Teresa Keech Our beautiful Mum and Nan
who passed away at
Luton & Dunstable Hospital on
Monday 21st October 2019,
surrounded by her loving family.
She will be greatly
missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday 12th November at the
Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, Luton, followed by a cremation at
Luton Crematorium small chapel.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Crohns and Colitis UK
which can be made via
www.memorygiving.com/teresakeech
Any enquiries to Neville Funerals
01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Nov. 6, 2019