WIGZELL Sylvia Marian Passed away peacefully on 21st August 2019,
aged 82 years.
A much loved Mum, Nan and
Great Grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Methodist Church, Ashton Square, Dunstable on Monday 9th September 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by a
burial at Houghton Regis Cemetery,
where Sylvia will be reunited
with her husband Edward.
All flowers are welcome or donations in memory of Sylvia may be made,
if desired, to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home c/o White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds, LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Sept. 4, 2019