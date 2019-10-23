|
NORMAN Susanne Margaret Sadly passed away at Keech Hospice on 15th October 2019, aged 76 years.
A much loved Mum to Lorraine, Sandra and Mark and a devoted Grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all.
Service takes place at 11:00am on Monday 4th November 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Keech Hospice Care
(for Adults and Children)
can be made via
www.memorygiving.com/
susannenorman.
All enquires to Nevillie Funeral Service, 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 23, 2019