MARTIN Susan Passed away peacefully on 30th May 2019,
aged 77 years.
A much loved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Caddington on
Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 11:15 a.m. followed by a committal service at The Vale Crematorium at 1:00 p.m.
All flowers are welcome and donations in memory of Sue may be made,
if desired, to Macmillan Nurses c/o White Dove Funerals. 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on June 12, 2019
