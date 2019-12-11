|
POOLE Stuart Of Luton, passed away peacefully on 23rd November 2019, aged 77 years.
Celebration of life service takes place at the Neville Funeral Service Chapel,
Luton on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 10.00am followed by cremation. No black attire please. Family flowers only by request.
If desired, donations for the
British Heart Foundation may be
made on the day of the funeral.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Luton, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Dec. 11, 2019